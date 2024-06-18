Morning briefing: What led to Bengal train accident, CPI's Annie Raja on Wayanad by-poll, and more news

A combination of a signalling fault on the tracks before the New Jalpaiguri station and human error by the driver of the freight train are likely to have led to a deadly collision in West Bengal that killed nine people and injured dozens, said railway officials, adding that the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has launched a probe into the accident. Dig deeper People look on at the site of a collision between an express passenger train and a goods train in Nirmaljote, near Rangapani station in India's West Bangal state on June 17, 2024. (AFP)

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja, who was the runner-up to Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recently-held general elections, said on Monday that there was ‘plenty of time’ to decide who would be the candidate from Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), of which CPI is a member, for the upcoming Wayanad by-election. Dig deeper

Latest News

Gurpatwant Pannun case: What US officials said after accused Indian national extradited to United States. Dig deeper

You may soon be able to convert Hindi voice notes to text on WhatsApp. Dig deeper

Global Matters

A Secret Service agent's ‘bag was stolen at gunpoint’ during Biden campaigns in Los Angeles. Dig deeper

Rachel Morin murder: Trump blasts Biden after illegal immigrant's arrest. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran created history by scoring 36 runs in one over in a T20 World Cup Group Group C match against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet. This was only the fifth instance of 36 runs being scored in an over in the history of T20 cricket. Pooran, who scored 26 runs with the bat, was helped by the five wides, four leg byes and a no-ball bowled by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the fourth over of the West Indies innings. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, both of them took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to post new pictures with their close friends. While Zaheer was seen celebrating his bachelor party with his bunch of friends, Sonakshi was seen with her girl gang, which included actor Huma Qureshi. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Panday travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend Swarovski's Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan exhibition - the first multi-faceted exploration of Swarovski's history and innovation. Ananya, also the brand ambassador of the Austrian jewellery brand, slipped into a custom crystallised mini dress for the occasion. The actor also shared pictures of her dazzling look on social media. Fans enjoyed the stunning sartorial moment and called it her Revenge-dressing era amid rumours that she and actor Aditya Roy Kapur have parted ways. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)