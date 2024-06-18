 You may soon be able to convert Hindi voice notes to text on WhatsApp - Hindustan Times
You may soon be able to convert Hindi voice notes to text on WhatsApp

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 09:13 AM IST

As per the report, WhatsApp will add a new section in the app and users can choose from five languages.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for five languages including Hindi for its voice transcribing feature. The feature was first seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.8 update and a report by WABetaInfo claimed that WhatsApp’s voice-transcribe feature is still under development. 

This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo. The feature was first seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.8 update.(AFP)
This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo. The feature was first seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.8 update.(AFP)

How will the new feature work?

As per the report, WhatsApp will add a new section in the app and users can choose from five languages. These will be: English, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Spanish, as per the report. When the user picks a language for voice transcribing, the app will download a package for the chosen language which will enable transcription. The language package will allow the transcripts to be processed locally on the user’s phone/tablet/PC. This will also have end-to-end encryption, the report claimed. 

The feature will be useful to those who want to see the text someone sent and don’t want to listen to the audio recording. This can be helpful to those receiving an audio in a public place where they cannot access it immediately. But with the use of the feature, you won't have to go to a secluded place to listen to the audio or use headphones for the same. 

All you will have to do is convert the voice message into text as per your preference and read it.

When will the new feature be available?

The feature is yet to be released officially. The report claimed that support for five languages can come when the feature is released or later in a separate update.

News / Business / You may soon be able to convert Hindi voice notes to text on WhatsApp
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
