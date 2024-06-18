Ixigo listing today: Stock expected to list at 30% premium to IPO price

Shares of Le Travenues Technology, parent company of travel aggregator Ixigo, may make a decent debut on bourses today. Ahead of the listing, the shares were trading at a 31 per cent premium in the grey market- implying that the stock should list at more than 30 per cent premium from its issue price of ₹93 a share. Ixigo IPO: The price band of the IPO was ₹ 88-93 a share and the issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹ 120 crore.

Ixigo IPO subscription

The IPO received massive subscription as Non-institutional investors subscribed to the issue 110.53 times, institutional investors 106.73 times, and retail investors 54.85 times on the final day. The Ixigo IPO was the 10th most subscribed IPO of 2024.

Ixigo IPO details

The IPO opened for subscription on June 10 and concluded on June 12. By the final day of bidding, it was subscribed 98.34 times. The price band of the IPO was ₹88-93 a share and the issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.68 million shares which was at ₹620 crore on the upper price band.

Selling shareholders in the OFS are SAIF Partners India IV, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Aloke Bajpai, Rajnish Kumar, Micromax Informatics, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship, and Madison India Capital HC.