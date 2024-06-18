 Ixigo listing today: Stock expected to list at 30% premium to IPO price - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ixigo listing today: Stock expected to list at 30% premium to IPO price

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Ixigo IPO opened for subscription on June 10 and concluded on June 12. By the final day of bidding, it was subscribed 98.34 times.

Shares of Le Travenues Technology, parent company of travel aggregator Ixigo, may make a decent debut on bourses today. Ahead of the listing, the shares were trading at a 31 per cent premium in the grey market- implying that the stock should list at more than 30 per cent premium from its issue price of 93 a share.

Ixigo IPO: The price band of the IPO was ₹88-93 a share and the issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹120 crore.
Ixigo IPO: The price band of the IPO was 88-93 a share and the issue comprised a fresh issue of 120 crore.

Read more: Bajaj Housing Finance' 7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know

Ixigo IPO subscription

The IPO received massive subscription as Non-institutional investors subscribed to the issue 110.53 times, institutional investors 106.73 times, and retail investors 54.85 times on the final day. The Ixigo IPO was the 10th most subscribed IPO of 2024.

Ixigo IPO details

Read more: Hyundai Motor files for IPO of almost $3 billion, likely India's biggest

The IPO opened for subscription on June 10 and concluded on June 12. By the final day of bidding, it was subscribed 98.34 times. The price band of the IPO was 88-93 a share and the issue comprised a fresh issue of 120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.68 million shares which was at 620 crore on the upper price band.

Read more: Nine IPOs coming next week, 24 in total over next few months

Selling shareholders in the OFS are SAIF Partners India IV, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Aloke Bajpai, Rajnish Kumar, Micromax Informatics, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship, and Madison India Capital HC.

News / Business / Ixigo listing today: Stock expected to list at 30% premium to IPO price
