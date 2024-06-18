Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth set to marry girlfriend Jasmine: ‘Wedding week has commenced’ with a Bridgerton vibe
Siddharth Mallya's post was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their supporters and social media followers.
Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, is set to marry his girlfriend Jasmine. Sharing the news on social media, Siddharth Mallya posted a picture with Jasmine on Instagram. The post was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their supporters and social media followers.
Read more: Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth gets engaged to girlfriend at Halloween party: ‘Stuck forever’
“Wedding week has commenced,” Siddharth Mallya wrote in the post along with a picture in which he is seen wearing a white suit with Jasmine in a floral white dress.
See post here:
This comes after Siddharth Mallya shared in November last year that he proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023 with two pictures. In one, he was seen kneeling down and proposing to Jasmine who was wearing a witch costume. The second photo showed the happy couple with Jasmine showing her engagement ring.
Read more: Sidhartha Mallya praises Deepika Padukone, calls her ‘very inspiring’
Siddharth Mallya is an actor and model and his father Vijay Mallya is the former chairman of UB Group. Born in Los Angeles, California, Sidhartha was raised in London and the UAE and studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.