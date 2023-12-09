Morning briefing: What's next for expelled TMC MP; KCR's health update after hip surgery, all latest news

Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that found her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to further his interest. The committee report found Moitra guilty of "unethical conduct" and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials – user ID and password of Lok Sabha Member's Portal, with unauthorised persons which had an irrepressible impact on national security, Joshi said. Dig deeper

Expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra (ANI)

From JP Morgan to Parliament: Mahua Moitra's journey

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday successfully underwent a Total left hip replacement surgery following a fall and a fracture on Thursday, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad said. A team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad performed the surgery. Rao "has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement," the hospital said in a health bulletin Friday night. He has "tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure," it added.

The Latest News

Apps using AI to undress women in photos gaining popularity, say researchers

MasterChef India 8: Mohammed Aashiq wins, beats Rukhsaar Sayeed and Nambie Jessica Marak

India News

Telangana BJP's oath 'boycott' threat as Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed pro-tem Speaker

BJP banked on fresh faces to win heartland state polls

Global Matters

Israel-Hamas war: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

Donald Trump granted partial gag order relief by the US Court of Appeals

Entertainment Focus

Actor Rashmika Mandanna described her character Gitanjali from Animal in a lengthy note as the film continues to rule the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film gained mixed reviews for the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika appears as Ranbir's girlfriend, whom he marries and has kids with, but he cheats on her, later.

Lifestyle and Health

Katrina Kaif was among the many celebrities who attended the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The screening of the movie, which marks the debut of star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, was attended by celebs in their best-dressed red carpet looks. Katrina Kaif also looked stunning at the affair as she posed for the paparazzi in a black vegan leather dress. If you loved her bodycon look, we have good news. We found the price of the ensemble.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

