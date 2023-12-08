From JP Morgan to Parliament: Mahua Moitra's journey

New Delhi: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha, weeks after Parliament's Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion over the cash-for-query scandal. Moitra was accused by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting the Adani Group through her parliamentary portal. Moitra has denied violating any parliamentary rules, saying the businessman had her login credentials as she would use his staff to type out her queries on the portal. Here's Mahua Moitra's journey from the corporate world to Lok Sabha. Mahua Moitra(PTI)

Mahua Moitra is a former Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar. She had contested the Lok Sabha seat from the Trinamool Congress ticket in 2019 and won the elections. Before that, she was the member of West Bengal assembly from Karimpur between 2016 and 2019.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She became the district president of Krishnanagar in November this year.

Mahua Moitra was born in the Cachar district of Assam. She is a graduate in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in Massachusetts, United States. After her education, she worked as an investment banker for the US giant JP Morgan Chase in New York and London.

Also read: Mahua Moitra's ‘will fight you in gutter, on street’ dare to BJP after expulsion

In 2009, she quit her lucrative position as the vice-president of JPMorgan Chase in London to join politics. She moved to the All India Trinamool Congress in 2010. Her big break came when she contested and won the West Bengal assembly elections in 2016 from Nadia district's Karimpur constituency. Three years later, she won the Lok Sabha elections from Krishnagar, West Bengal.

Mahua Moitra is known as one of the fiercest critics of the BJP government at the Centre.

Also read: Mahua Moitra ‘expulsion’ report: Opposition seeks 4 days; Shashi Tharoor calls it ‘inadequate’

In January 2017, she filed a complaint against Babul Supriyo which was later dismissed by the Calcutta High Court.

Mahua Moitra is known to make sharp remarks. She once made a remark on the country's judiciary which was expunged after a furore. Last year, during a media event, she made a remark on Goddess Kali. Her party later distanced itself from the remark.