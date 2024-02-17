Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 17

Good morning! Here are the top stories in your morning news bulletin on February 17. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal's trust vote

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly, saying there was a need to show the people that the House has confidence in the council of ministers. The motion was moved a day before Kejriwal was due to appear in the Rouse Avenue court in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate over the Delhi CM repeatedly skipping the agency’s summons. On February 14, ED served its sixth summons to Kejriwal to appear before the agency on February 19. The agency moved the court after Kejriwal did not appear on February 2. The Rouse Avenue court subsequently summoned Kejriwal on February 17, calling for his personal appearance, while observing that the AAP national convener was “legally bound” to join the ED investigation. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the House will debate the motion on Saturday. However, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the business on Saturday was not mentioned the schedule announced earlier. Read full story here

Imran Khan's party's big move in Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday night announced that it will sit in opposition in the Centre and Punjab province as attempts to form the next government continue in the country, Dawn reported. The decision was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's barrister Ali Saif, a day after the party had named Umar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the prime minister and Aslam Iqbal as chief minister for Punjab. Saif told the media that the party decided to sit in the opposition at the Centre and Punjab under the instructions of party founder Imran Khan, who is currently in jail. Read full story here

ISRO to launch satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard spacecraft GSLV F14 on Saturday evening, with the aim of more accurate and informative weather forecasts and natural disaster warnings. The INSAT-3DS will be carried by the GSLV F14 rocket during launch on February 17 at 5:35pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the Indian space agency said in a release. This is the 16th space mission for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, and it aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This mission has been funded entirely by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is a major step forward in India's space advancements. The launch of INSAT-3DS holds a lot of significance for India's space agency as it is equipped to provide extremely accurate weather forecast information by studying the surface of the ocean, also being helpful in disaster prevention. Read full story here

R Ashwin out of Rajkot Test

Team India received a jolt out of the blue late on Friday night when the BCCI dropped a bombshell announcing that Ravichandran Ashwin, their premier spinner, has withdrawn from the Indian Test immediately due to a medical emergency in the family. The board did not dwell into further details and asked the public to respect the India star’s privacy while adding that the BCCI offers its full support to Ashwin in this time of need. While nothing more was revealed, it has now emerged that Ashwin flew to Chennai to attend to his mother, who fell sick. Rajiv Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, in a post, confirmed that Ashwin had indeed rushed out of Rajkot to be with his mom. Read full story here

Amy Schumer on her 'Puffier' face

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has opened up about speculation about her 'Puffier' face, People reported. The 42-year-old actor's Instagram images from her appearances on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America on Friday have invited remarks on her 'puffier' face. She wrote, "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance, as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now," wrote Amy in a new Instagram post that included a poster for the second season of her show. The comedian then explained she has endometriosis, adding, "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I'm okay." The Mayo Clinic described endometriosis as an "often painful condition" that occurs when "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus." Read full story here