MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at Gaza summit in Egypt

New Delhi Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at an international peace summit being hosted by Egypt. (Jitendra Gupta)

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at an international peace summit being hosted by Egypt on Monday that is focused on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and bolstering efforts to bring peace and stability to West Asia.

The organisers had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit that will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said.

The people said that the government has chosen Singh to represent the country at the summit being held close on the heels of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a US-brokered peace plan that envisages a ceasefire and the release of all hostages taken when the group launched a terror attack in October 2023.

Leaders from more than 20 countries are set to participate in the summit, during which discussions will be held on measures to bring peace and stability to West Asia and to usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron have said they will attend.

Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty has had phone calls with Arab, European and Asian counterparts to prepare for the peace summit. He also conveyed invitations on behalf of the presidents of Egypt and the US to participate in the upcoming summit, which is expected to witness the signing of a document aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The Hamas attacks resulted in the death of about 1,200 people. Israel’s subsequent retaliation killed more than 67,000 people in Gaza, many of them children, women and the elderly.

Since the start of the conflict, India had pushed for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and called for an end to hostilities, release of all hostages, and unfettered access for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. It also backed talks aimed at a two-state solution.