Mosques can’t be built at disputed sites like Ayodhya, says RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said on Sunday that according to Islam, mosques cannot be built at any disputed site such as Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram.

Kumar said it was a known fact that Ayodhya is the birth place of Lord Ram and that there was no dispute on Ram Temple.

“There are several Ram Temples, but Ayodhya is the only birthplace of Lord Ram and there is no dispute on Ram Temple,” Kumar said at an event in Jaipur.

“According to Islam, mosque cannot be built at any disputed site. If a mosque has to be built, it can be built outside Ayodhya and Faizabad,” he said.

Kumar claimed that no evidences of Islam were found during archaeology surveys conducted by the government and court at the disputed site.

“However, evidences related to birth place of Lord Ram were evident in the surveys,” said Kumar.

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini said the RSS was working to bring Muslims into mainstream.