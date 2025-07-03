Search
Mother and 14-year-old son killed in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, helper arrested

ANI |
Jul 03, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Delhi murder: 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani used to run a garment shop, where the accused worked as a helper. UP police arrested him and investigation is underway.

A 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were murdered by slitting their throats on Wednesday night in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

The accused was apprehended from a train by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station.(PTI/ Representational)
As per DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari, a PCR call was received at 9:43 p.m. on July 2 at the police station, when a 44-year-old man reported that his wife and son were not responding to his calls. The door was closed, and there were blood stains at the gate and on the stairs.

Upon receiving the call, the PCR and investigative officer reached the location where caller Kuldeep, informed that there were visible blood stains on the staircase and his wife and son are not answering his calls.

Meanwhile, the SHO also reached the spot, and the gate was forcibly opened. Inside the premises, the dead bodies of a woman and a child were found.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani, who operates a garment shop along with his husband in the Lajpat Nagar area, and their 14-year-old son Krish, who was a student of Class 10th.

The police have apprehended the main accused of the incident, Mukesh, who is a resident of Bihar's Hajipur. He was apprehended from a train by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. He used to work as a driver and helper at the garment shop.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

News / India News / Mother and 14-year-old son killed in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, helper arrested
