Delhi murder: Man arrested for killing wife, body found in Janakpuri apartment

The Delhi Police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of his 26-year-old wife, Deepa Chauhan, whose decomposed body was found in her rented accommodation in Janakpuri, Delhi, on January 3. A man has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police in relation to the murder of Deepa Chauhan, his 26-year-old wife, whose decomposing body was discovered in her Janakpuri, Delhi, rental home.(ANI/representative)

The accused has been identified as Dhanraj alias Lalu, the police said.

According to the police, Dhanraj, a 28-year-old motorcycle rider with Ola and Uber, had a quarrel with his wife on December 29, 2024, and strangulated her to death. He then wrapped her mouth with white tape to delay decomposition and hid her body inside the bed.

The police said that Dhanraj was unhappy with his wife's friendship with another person and had planned to murder the friend as well. He had watched videos on YouTube to learn how to dispose of the body and had even asked his friends for help, but they refused.

The police tracked Dhanraj's movements, which took him to Agra, Jaipur, and Amritsar, before he was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka District, on his return from Amritsar.

According to the police, during interrogation, Dhanraj confessed to the crime.

The accused is a habitual drinker who earned quite less. His wife was paying for all the expenses of the family, the police said. Further investigation is ongoing.

