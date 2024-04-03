 ‘Mother of democracy not in good shape’, writes Financial Times Editorial Board | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Mother of democracy not in good shape’, writes Financial Times Editorial Board

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 05:27 PM IST

A squeeze on free expression and opposition has been a feature of the rule of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, Financial Times wrote

At a time when India is all set to witness the marathon election season beginning on April 20, the Financial Times editorial board opined that the "mother of democracy" is not in good shape. As a reason, they cited the "intensifying clampdown on opposition parties". "A squeeze on free expression and opposition has been a feature of the rule of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, especially since its second general election victory five years ago. Harassment, often by tax or legal authorities, has become common for government critics, be they independent media, academics, think tanks or civil society groups. The BJP’s muscular Hindu nationalism has eroded India’s tradition of secular democracy," it said.

The ‘mother of democracy’ is not in good shape, Financial Times editorial board wrote ahead of India's Lok Sabha election 2024. (Uma Shankar Mishra)
It made the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a case in point and called Kejriwal one of India's most prominent opposition leaders. "The leader of the Aam Aadmi party was detained after questioning by a body that polices economic crimes, over an alleged “scam” involving alcohol sales. Other senior officials of the AAP, which runs northern Punjab state as well as Delhi, have been held as part of the same probe," it said.

As Kejriwal was arrested, Congress claimed its bank accounts had been frozen, the editorial argued. "Gandhi last year had a politically-tinged two-year jail sentence for defamation overturned by India’s highest court. Several senior members of other opposition parties have been arrested or harassed by law enforcement. The BJP says the arrests are not politically motivated but part of Modi’s efforts to root out corruption. Opposition parties counter that no senior BJP figure or Modi ally has been arrested," it said.

The editorial questioned the need "to squeeze the opposition" while the opinion polls suggested that the BJP is cruising to a third five-year term. The opposition failed to present a compelling narrative and has been dogged by squabbles and defections to the BJP, it said.

The article also took note of how India sternly reacted to the US' comment on Kejriwal's arrest. "A desire to woo India has often led western democracies to hold their tongue over democratic backsliding. That shows signs of changing. After New Delhi summoned the top US diplomat to protest about criticism by Washington of Kejriwal’s arrest, the US repeated its concerns. Other democratic nations should be similarly robust. Preserving political freedoms is in the best interests of Indian growth and prosperity, and of the Modi government’s ambitions to enhance the country’s role as a leading member of the global community," it said.

'Mother of democracy not in good shape', writes Financial Times Editorial Board
