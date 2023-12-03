MP 2023 Live: Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur and Barwara assembly updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Shahdol Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Jaisingnagar (ST), Jaitpur (ST), Kotama, Anuppur (ST), Pushprajgarh (ST), Bandhavgarh (ST), Manpur (ST) and Barwara (ST). The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024. The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, November 3.(File photo)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, INC formed the government with Kamal Nath as chief minister. In March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined BJP. Kamal Nath resigned, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP became the new chief minister. Chouhan had previously served in the role from 2005 to 2018.

LIVE vote counting updates for Shahdol constituency:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Jaisingnagar Result awaited Jaitpur Result awaited Kotama Result awaited Anuppur Bisahu Lal Singh BJP Pushprajgarh Result awaited Bandhavgarh Savitri Singh Dhurve INC Manpur Tilak Raj Singh INC Barwara Result awaited

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Jaisingnagar Jaisingh Maravi BJP Jaitpur Manisha Singh BJP Kotama Suneel Saraf INC Anuppur Bisahulal Singh BJP Pushprajgarh Phundelal Singh Marko INC Bandhavgarh Shivnarayan Singh BJP Manpur Meena Singh BJP Barwana Vijayraghvendra Singh INC

