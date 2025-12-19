Bhopal MP: 3.5mn names likely to be deleted from rolls

Around 3.5 million names are likely to be removed from the electoral rolls of Madhya Pradesh after the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), state poll officials said on Thursday, a day before the draft rolls will be published.

The voters being deleted from the rolls are on the grounds of being dead, duplicate, absent and shifted, officials said.

The draft rolls will be published on December 19 as the process of finding absentees and shifted voters continued till late on Thursday, said RP Singh, joint chief electoral officer (CEO), MP.

Madhya Pradesh had 57.4 million electors in October 2025. After the SIR done from October 27 to December 18, the numbers of voters are expected to be around 53.9 million, officials said.

In the SIR, around 840,000 electors were found dead and another 250,000 duplicate, the joint CEO said.

“As of now, the highest 1.72 million voters have been deleted as they shifted to other states from Madhya Pradesh. However, 7.17 lakh (717,000) voters were found absent,” Singh said.

“These voters are being traced by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) till late evening. Many of them have been traced by district administration, so the numbers will change once the process is completed.”