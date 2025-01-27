MP: 4 killed, 1 injured after being attacked with sharp weapons in Jabalpur

Four men were killed and another person was injured after a group of people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, police said. In the Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh, a gang of individuals assaulted and killed four men and injured another, according to authorities.(PTI/representative)

The incident took place at around 11 am in Timari village, located 25 km from the district headquarters, Patan area sub-divisional officer of police Lokesh Dabar told PTI over phone.

Asked about the trigger, he said an argument took place between the two groups in the morning, leading to the violence.

Also read: Bengaluru techie, 26, killed after bike skids and BMTC bus runs over him: Report

The incident was the result of an old enmity between the two groups, the official said.

A group of men, in the age group of 25 to 35 years, were attacked by members of the other side, he said.

While three men died on the spot, one succumbed shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Another man was injured in the incident. He was admitted to a hospital where his condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

Efforts were on to arrest the culprits, he said, adding an investigation was underway into the incident.

Also read: RG Kar Hospital junior doctor heading agitation faces probe by Bengal govt

Heavy security was deployed in the village, the official said.