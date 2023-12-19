MP cities to have separate markets for meat and fish: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: After putting a ban on open sale of meat and egg, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday asked officials to develop a closed market for selling fish and meat in every city. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav during a surprise inspection at Government Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Monday..(Sanjeev Gupta)

In a review meeting with the officials of the urban administration department, Yadav said, “First a campaign will be run to stop the open sale of meat and egg. It is necessary to develop a closed designated market for meat and fish.”

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

“Till the development of markets, temporary sheds should be installed for shifting all the shops at one place,” he added.

An officer close to the chief minister, who attended the meeting, said, “A large number of shops of meat and fish started in different areas of cities of MP. Many locals complained that the shops are nearby temples or schools and they felt uneasy while passing from there. On the very first day, he ordered the mushrooming of illegal shops and now, a separate market.”

Urban development principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said, “There is already provision for separate markets of vegetables, fish and meat in every city. It was not constructed as of now as it requires infrastructure as well as a separate budget. But now the CM asked us to do it on a priority basis.”

“There could be more than one market in a city. The local bodies and urban administration department will construct the market jointly in every city. The meat shops will not be allowed at places other than the market,” he added.

However, meat sellers are unhappy with this kind of order. A meat seller in New market, Sohail Khan said, “My shop is here in the market for the past so many years. We can’t expect many markets in a city and they will shift us to the outer area of the city. If it is shifted to other places, we will face economic loss. They should allow the shops in different parts of the city too.”