MP: Class 4 student attacked ‘108 times’ with geometry compass at Indore school

A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported on Monday, citing an official. The incident took place on November 24.(AP)

The student was attacked “108 times” with a geometry compass during the fight, that took place on November 24.

He was taken to a hospital and administered first aid, following which he was allowed to leave, according to PTI.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Pallavi Porwal said that the case is shocking. She added that the committee has asked for the investigation report from the police.

“The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age,” Porwal told PTI.

Porwal added that the CWC would counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes.

Meanwhile, the father of the student alleged that his son sustained puncture wounds in the attack that occurred at the school around 2 pm on that day.

“My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me the CCTV footage of the classroom,” he said, according to the news agency.

The father has also lodged a complaint at the Aerodrome police station in connection with the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said the victim underwent a medical examination after the complaint was lodged.

All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per the legal provisions, he said.