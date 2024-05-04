MP Congress chief booked over remark at BJP leader, Scindia mounts attack

Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday booked state Congress president Jitu Patwari over his alleged derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi, with civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the statement reflected the “mentality of the entire Congress party”. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)

A row erupted earlier in the day after a 16-second audio clip went viral on social media in which a woman, who local Congress leaders claimed was former minister Imarti Devi, was heard supporting Congress candidates in Bhind and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats. While Devi denied that it was her voice in the clip and termed it a conspiracy, Patwari allegedly made some offensive remark on her using wordplay with the term “imarti”, a popular sweet.

The state Congress chief, however, issued an apology over the remark later, but the BJP leaders dismissed it and called for strong action against him.

Scindia, the BJP candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat, shared a clip of Patwari’s remark and said Dalit brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh will take revenge for the “cheap” comment about Imarti Devi.

“These are not just his words, but the mentality of the entire Congress party. Insulting Dalits, especially women, has become the norm of this party. Babasaheb Ambedkar has inspired the women and Dalits of the country to fight for their respect,” he posted on X late on Thursday.

Around 3 am on Friday, Patwari took to X to express his regret over the comment. “One of my statements is being distorted and presented in the wrong context. My intention was only to avoid answering the question. Imarti ji is like my elder sister. An elder sister is like a mother. I express my regret if anyone is still hurt,” he said.

Dismissing the apology, Imarti Devi told news agency PTI: “I pray that Congress gets good sense. Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh keep on giving such statements. These people should not do this and respect women. I belong to the SC community. I want to request Sonia Gandhi to remove Jitu Patwari from his position of party state chief.”

Later in the day, the former MLA lodged an FIR against Patwari in Dabra town of Gwalior.

“An FIR has been registered against Jitu Patwari at Dabra police station under section 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult modesty of a woman) of IPC and under relevant sections of Scheduled caste and tribe (Prevention of atrocities) Act,” Gwalior superintendent of police Dharamveer Yadav said.

“No arrest will be made in this case as the punishment under these sections is less than seven years. Patwari will be served notice in the matter,” he added.