Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP DIG gives tips to school girls on how to produce 'ojaswi' babies, sparks outrage

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 11:14 PM IST

Shahdol DIG Savita Sohane could be seen sharing her tips with young school students on how to give birth to a healthy and vibrant new generation

A video of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police giving tips to teenagers on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has recently gone viral. The video was reportedly captured during a school event in Madhya Pradesh.

DIG Sohane, who is unmarried, addressed students from Classes 10 to 12.(AFP)
DIG Sohane, who is unmarried, addressed students from Classes 10 to 12.(AFP)

In the viral footage, Shahdol DIG Savita Sohane could be seen sharing her tips with young school students on how to give birth to a healthy and vibrant new generation.

Sohane, who is unmarried, addressed students from Classes 10 to 12 and shared her thoughts on planning for a bright future for their offspring.

The video was reportedly shot during a lecture delivered on October 4 at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. The event was organised as part of a state awareness program for the safety of the girl child.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Doctor arrested for raping colleague inside abandoned govt medical college hostel

The video recently went viral and sparked considerable outrage.

"You will bring forth new childhood (new generation) on Earth. How are you going to go about it," the DIG can be heard saying.

"For that, you need to plan. Note this first point -- not to conceive on Purnima. Bow down before the Sun and do salutation by offering water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offsprings," the official claimed in the video.

DIG clarifies her stance

After the video went viral, the DIG clarified her stance and explained that her advice stemmed from her interest in spiritual scriptures, sermons from Hindu spiritual leaders, and her quest for spiritual knowledge.

READ | Surgical needle left in MP woman’s abdomen goes undetected for 2 years, discovered during childbirth

The officer further said that she was speaking at the "Mai Hoon Abhimanyu" program which is aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for the girl child.

Sohane, who previously worked as a lecturer at a government school in Sagar district before joining the police force 31 years ago, noted, "I deliver lectures every month at schools, and this was one such session aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for the girl child."

READ | Protest in Indore over Carbide waste disposal plan in neighbouring Dhar district

She went on to clarify that her comments about avoiding conception on a full-moon night were based on her understanding of Hindu traditions, which view this period as particularly holy.

Sohane further said that her lecture spanned more than an hour, and was aimed at fostering respect for girls and countering crimes against women but only a part of the lecture was shared, leading to misinterpretation of her advice.

(With PTI inputs)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On