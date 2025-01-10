MP DIG gives tips to school girls on how to produce 'ojaswi' babies, sparks outrage

A video of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police giving tips to teenagers on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has recently gone viral. The video was reportedly captured during a school event in Madhya Pradesh. DIG Sohane, who is unmarried, addressed students from Classes 10 to 12.(AFP)

In the viral footage, Shahdol DIG Savita Sohane could be seen sharing her tips with young school students on how to give birth to a healthy and vibrant new generation.

Sohane, who is unmarried, addressed students from Classes 10 to 12 and shared her thoughts on planning for a bright future for their offspring.

The video was reportedly shot during a lecture delivered on October 4 at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. The event was organised as part of a state awareness program for the safety of the girl child.

The video recently went viral and sparked considerable outrage.

"You will bring forth new childhood (new generation) on Earth. How are you going to go about it," the DIG can be heard saying.

"For that, you need to plan. Note this first point -- not to conceive on Purnima. Bow down before the Sun and do salutation by offering water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offsprings," the official claimed in the video.

DIG clarifies her stance

After the video went viral, the DIG clarified her stance and explained that her advice stemmed from her interest in spiritual scriptures, sermons from Hindu spiritual leaders, and her quest for spiritual knowledge.

The officer further said that she was speaking at the "Mai Hoon Abhimanyu" program which is aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for the girl child.

Sohane, who previously worked as a lecturer at a government school in Sagar district before joining the police force 31 years ago, noted, "I deliver lectures every month at schools, and this was one such session aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for the girl child."

READ | Protest in Indore over Carbide waste disposal plan in neighbouring Dhar district

She went on to clarify that her comments about avoiding conception on a full-moon night were based on her understanding of Hindu traditions, which view this period as particularly holy.

Sohane further said that her lecture spanned more than an hour, and was aimed at fostering respect for girls and countering crimes against women but only a part of the lecture was shared, leading to misinterpretation of her advice.

(With PTI inputs)