Surgical needle left in MP woman’s abdomen goes undetected for 2 years, discovered during childbirth

In a distressing case from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, a woman has alleged that doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital left a surgical needle in her abdomen during her first delivery. The oversight went undetected for two years and was only discovered during her second childbirth, causing injuries to the newborn. In MP's Rewa, a surgical needle left in a woman's abdomen during delivery in 2023 was found two years later.(Pixabay)

Discovery during second delivery

According to a News18 report, Hina Khan, a resident of the Ghoghar locality in Rewa, underwent her first delivery at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on March 5, 2023. Initially, both mother and child were discharged in good health. However, upon returning home, Hina began experiencing persistent stomach pain.

Despite consulting doctors, her discomfort was dismissed as a normal reaction to the stitches, which they assured her would dissolve over time.

Two years later, during her second delivery at the district hospital, the shocking truth emerged. Doctors discovered a surgical needle inside Hina's abdomen. Disturbingly, this needle also injured the newborn during delivery, leaving the infant with multiple injuries across its body. The baby has since been placed on a ventilator for critical care.

Newborn on ventilator, mother stable

Hina's family has claimed that the needle caused severe injuries to the newborn, who is now fighting for survival on a ventilator. While the baby remains in critical condition, Hina is reported to be in stable health following the delivery.

Pain ignored for two years

The presence of the needle reportedly caused Hina ongoing pain throughout her first pregnancy and the years that followed. The News18 report highlights the negligence in addressing her symptoms, raising serious concerns about medical oversight.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from the hospital authorities. The family is demanding action against those responsible for this shocking lapse.