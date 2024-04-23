 Gujarat gynaecologist explains why he turned away pregnant woman in her 30s: ‘Doctors have right to refuse treatment’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Gujarat gynaecologist explains why he turned away pregnant woman in her 30s: ‘Doctors have right to refuse treatment’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 23, 2024 07:24 PM IST

The gynaecologist based in Gujarat said that he denied treatment to a pregnant patient in her thirties after she refused to undergo some important tests.

A doctor based in Gujarat’s Vadodara took to social media to share that he refused to treat a pregnant patient in her thirties after she declined to undergo crucial tests. The gynaecologist even revealed the reason behind his decision, adding that the doctors have the “right to refuse treatment” if patients attempt to “dictate” or “manage” the treatment.

Gujarat-based doctor Rajesh Parikh advised other doctors to "say a blunt no" if they feel that a patient is attempting to “dictate” or “manage” the treatment.(X/@imacuriosguy)
Gujarat-based doctor Rajesh Parikh advised other doctors to "say a blunt no" if they feel that a patient is attempting to “dictate” or “manage” the treatment.(X/@imacuriosguy)

“Just as patients have a right to choose their doctors, doctors have the right to refuse treatment, except in emergencies,” wrote Dr Rajesh Parikh on X.

He then shared that he turned away a patient as she wasn’t ready to undergo a few crucial tests. He added, “I turned away a pregnant patient in her 30s who, ignoring medical advice, refused an NT scan and double marker test (crucial to rule out common chromosomal defects) based on advice from non-medical friends. After futile attempts to reason with her, I advised her to seek a doctor who would indulge her misconceptions.”

“As a doctor and especially as an obstetrician, never ever let the patient dictate the treatment/management. You’ll be the one facing the consequences in court, not them,” he further expressed.

Parikh continued, “Just say a blunt no and ask to seek another caregiver.”

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The post was shared a day ago on X. It has since then collected over 40,400 views. The share has also received numerous likes and reposts. Additionally, many even dropped comments on the post.

“Did you communicate clearly and this happened?” asked an X user. To this, the doctor replied with a “Yes”, adding that he communicated both “orally and in writing”.

Another added, “I agree this should be the norm. Also, one should document everything that happens, especially the fact that the particular patient refused any said investigation/treatment or even hospital admission. It’ll help to protect you from any future issues.”

