Live
MP Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh seats
Dec 03, 2023 04:45 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Latest updates for Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa and Gurh assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.
Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa and Gurh assembly constituencies.
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Sirmour
|Divyaraj Singh
|BJP
|Semariya
|K.P. Tripathi
|BJP
|Teonthar
|Shyam lal dwivedi
|BJP
|Mauganj
|Pradeep Patel
|BJP
|Deotalab
|Girish Gautam
|BJP
|Mangawan (SC)
|Panchu Lal Prajapati
|BJP
|Rewa
|Rajendra Shukla
|BJP
|Gurh
|Nagendra Singh
|BJP
Click here for LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 01:02 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting to start at 8 am
Story Saved
Live Score
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Your Subscription Plan