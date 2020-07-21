MP excise department sub-inspector from Ujjain arrested for raping minor

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:50 IST

A sub-inspector (SI) of Madhya Pradesh excise department was arrested for raping a minor girl, who works as a domestic help at his house in Ujjain city on Tuesday, said police.

SI Pankaj Jain was arrested from a hotel where he had called the victim for a meeting, said Rajneesh Kashyap, city superintendent of police (CSP), Ujjain.

“The 17-year-old victim had informed the police on Monday that SI Pankaj Jain had been raping her for the past 10 months. She tried to leave the job as domestic help but Jain threatened her of dire consequences and getting her implicated in a false case by police. The girl informed police on Monday that Jain had asked her to meet him at a hotel in Ujjain on Tuesday,” said Kashyap.

He added, “Jain had booked a room in a hotel in the name of some other person. When a police team accosted him in the hotel room, he narrated a fabricated story in his defense but when the victim confronted him in front of the police team he was left with little answers.”