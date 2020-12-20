e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP govt eyes policy to give more jobs to women in industries

MP govt eyes policy to give more jobs to women in industries

The Madhya Pradesh government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries and consult with the industrialists about it chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the roadmap of Aatmanirbhar (self- reliant) Madhya Pradesh has been prepared during the coronavirus outbreak period
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the roadmap of Aatmanirbhar (self- reliant) Madhya Pradesh has been prepared during the coronavirus outbreak period(HT Photo)
         

With the aim of providing jobs to more number of women in the industries in Madhya Pradesh, the state government will prepare a policy, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday.

The government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries and consult with the industrialists about it, he said.

“The employment of women in industries will increase. A policy will be prepared in this direction after discussion with industrialists. Our daughters are fully qualified to work in industrial units,” Chouhan said.

He made the statement while inaugurating a large diameter welded pipe manufacturing unit of Welspun Group at Jamunia Khejda in Raisen district, the state Public Relations Department said in a statement.

Chouhan appreciated the company’s move of providing about 50 per cent jobs to women at the newly-started plant.

He said that the roadmap of Aatmanirbhar (self- reliant) Madhya Pradesh has been prepared during the coronavirus outbreak period.

“The Madhya Pradesh government is also focusing on skill development. For this, an initiative has been taken to start Global Skill Park in Bhopal,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan said that the employment potential cannot be realised only through agriculture as there is a limit of the farm sector.

“Therefore, there is a need to focus on other areas for employment. For this, skill is necessary, so that people get employment. And for this, Global Skill Park will be set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore,” he said.

He said that despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus outbreak this year, the farmers in MP have surpassed those in Punjab by producing 1.29 crore metric tonnes of wheat.

tags
top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In