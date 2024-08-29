MP: GRP police thrash minor boy, grandmother; 6 suspended after video goes viral

Bhopal: Six police personnel, including an inspector at Government Railway Police (GRP) post in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, were suspended for allegedly thrashing a minor boy and his grandmother after detaining them on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in October last year, according to the police (X/video screengrab)

Action against them was taken on Thursday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Deputy inspector general of police (railway) found inspector Aruna Vahane guilty in the initial investigation and suspended constables Varsha Dubey, Omkar Sirsham, Soheb Abbasi, Salman Khan, and head constable Ajay Srivastava.

Congress state president Jitendra Patwari took to X to share the video of the incident where a woman officer can be seen beating an elderly woman with a wooden stick while a while seconds later, a boy is being beaten mercilessly by other railway police personnel present in the room by baton.

Railways superintendent of police (SP) Simala Prasad said that the video is from October 2023. “Someone made it viral now. A probe has been ordered in the matter.”

“The 15-year-old boy was apprehended for theft, and his grandmother was also booked under the Excise Act in Uttar Pradesh. They were detained to interrogate about notorious criminal Deepak Vanshkar, who is a father of the boy and was carrying a reward of Rs.10,000 in a theft case,” said the SP.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the case and ordered an enquiry to investigate the matter. He also directed the police to ensure that such incidents should not be repeated.

Patwari said, “All this is happening at the behest of the government. Hooliganism is being done in the name of law and order. The police tortured the Dalits, will their houses be demolished?”

“GRP brutally beat up 15 year old Deepraj, a boy from Jharra Tikuria, and his grandmother Kusum Vanskar! The big and small representatives of the police, who are above the law/constitution, have again done this to a Dalit family!” Patwari wrote on X.

Targeting the government, he wrote, “@BJP4India Dalit oppression has become the biggest weapon! @BJP4MP The government is also leaving no stone unturned in oppressing the backward/tribals! This game of political malice must stop!”