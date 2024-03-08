MP Hegde booked for hoisting religious flag removed by local body

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Canara (Uttara Kannada), Anantkumar Hegde, has been booked for illegally hoisting a religious flag and a setting up a news board named “Savarkar”in Batkal taluk last week. The development comes weeks after a suo motu case was filed against Anantkumar Hegde for describing chief minister Siddaramaiah as “Sidramulha Khan ‘’ (PTI)

According to the Batkal rural police, Hegde hoisted the “hanuma dwaja” and affixed Savarkar board at Tegginagundi village in Batkal taluk during an event last week, after he was informed that the Hebale gram panchayat had removed those.

“Come I’m with you, will see who has guts to remove the hanuman dwaja and Savarkar board,” he had told party workers.

People familiar with the matter said that the gram panchayat had removed the flag and the board about six months ago citing lack of permission.

Uttara Kannada superintendent of police, Vishnuvardhan N, said: “MP Hegde and 21 others illegally hoisted a saffron flag called ‘hanuma dwaja’ and setting up a news board named Savarkar for which a case of attempt to trouble the peace of the society has been booked”.

The development comes weeks after a suo motu case was filed against Hegde for describing chief minister Siddaramaiah as “Sidramulha Khan ‘’.

During a party meeting at Pala village near Mundgod on February 23, Hegde allegedly called the CM “Siddaramullah Khan” and alleged that he was engaged in Muslim appeasement.

In January this year, a suo motu case was filed against Hegde at Kumata police station for making a controversial statement about the destruction of Bhatkal mosque. Addressing a gathering in the Uttara Kannada district, Hegde remarked that the Bhatkal Mosque would be destroyed, similar to the Babri Masjid, which was demolished by Kar Sevaks in 1992.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers at a meeting in Batkal taluk on last Tuesday, Hegde said that he was away from active politics for about four-and-a-half years thinking anyone can replace his seat. However, he added, those trying to contest from his seat do not have the capacity to win a gram panchayat election.

“Come contest if anyone is interested. I’ll give up my seat.... I’m back again as no one is interested to contest, contest if they have guts,” he said. He added that he planned to quit politics, but returned due to the pressure of party workers and the electorate.