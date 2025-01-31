MP: Man arrested for slitting woman's throat for refusing to talk in Indore

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday for allegedly slitting a woman's throat after she refused to speak with him, police informed. 23-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district(Pexels)

The accused, Aman Sheikh, stabbed the woman, an MBA student, with a knife in Sanwer town, about 40 kilometers outside the city, on Thursday afternoon. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary told PTI that the injured woman has been admitted to a private hospital, where her condition is stable.

Accused attacked woman with knife

The senior police official said, "The woman informed us that she and the accused graduated from the same college. She alleged that he would follow her and try to talk to her. When she refused to speak to him on the day of the incident, he argued with her and attacked her with a knife.”

He claimed that the woman's relatives had accused Sheikh of harassing her for the past three years and that he had refused to stop despite repeated warnings. The incident caused a stir in the local area, prompting angry Hindu organizations to call for the closure of Sanwer's markets and other businesses for half a day on Friday. The official stated that the situation remained peaceful in Sanwer.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Lucknow's Malihabad town, their throats slit. The police launched an investigation to find the killers. DCP (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said, “The victims have been identified as Geeta and her daughter, Deepika. Both were brutally murdered by having their throats slit. We are investigating all possible leads, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.”

The tragedy unfolded in Ishapur village, about 40 kilometers from Lucknow. Geeta and her two children lived with her husband, Prakash Kanojia. While Kanojia, a laundryman in Mumbai, left for his work 15 days ago. The couple's son Devansh, was staying at his grandparents’ house in Dilawarnagar.