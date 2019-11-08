MP man helps wife end life, kills children before attempting suicide

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:46 IST

A man, who was facing financial issues, helped his wife kill herself then killed his two daughters before attempting suicide on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, said police.

Manoj Patel, a resident of Bambhori Rangua village of the district, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. The bodies of his wife Poonam and six-month-old daughter Jiya and another daughter Sonam, 10, were sent for a post mortem examination.

Sagar’s superintendent of police (SP), Amit Sanghi, said Patel’s wife ended her life first by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling of a room. Manoj helped her and later strangled his daughters to death, he added.

“Police recovered a suicide note from Manoj’s possession in which Manoj had written that he and his wife had mutually decided to end their lives,” Sanghi, said.

“Manoj blamed his poor financial condition for his drastic step in the note. Prima facie, to end his own life Manoj first tried to hang himself from the ceiling but when he failed to do so, he might have consumed poison,” said the SP.

Patel had left his other daughters, seven-year-old twins, with their grandmother in another house in the neighbourhood on Wednesday night, said the police.

“Manoj used to work as a wall painter but a few months ago, Manoj joined his father, who takes contracts for farming, and became a farm labourer. I don’t know about his financial condition,” his mother Prem Rani said.

She said Patel came to her and left his twin daughters with her.

“Later in the morning, I went to see him. I saw all four of them lying on the floor. Manoj was alive but trembling while others were found dead. I informed the neighbours and police,” she said.

Sanghi said police are investigating the matter.

“Police were also informed by Manoj’s relatives that he had taken a loan from a money lender. We are waiting to register a statement of Manoj, who is still in an unconscious condition,” he said.