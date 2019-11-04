MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:41 IST

A man allegedly raped his 16-year-old daughter by drugging her continuously for one-and-half-years and made videos of the crime to threaten his two younger daughters in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, said police on Monday.

The father, who works as a labourer, was booked by the police for raping and intimidating his daughter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday.

He has been arrested, according to the police.

“The 40-year-old accused’s wife had deserted him and her three daughters six years ago. He had been sexually harassing and raping his eldest daughter for the past one-and-a-half years after giving her sleeping pills,” Sheopur’s superintendent of police, Nagendra Singh, said.

“He also made videos of his heinous crime and used to threaten his two younger daughters, aged seven and 11 years, by saying that if they told anyone about his act, they will have to suffer the same pain,” Singh said.

The police official said that the younger daughters recently started working as domestic help for a woman in Sheopur. The woman asked the youngest daughter on Friday the reason why they were scared of their father.

“The girl got emotional and revealed the truth to her. The woman informed the police,” he added.

Police rescued all the three girls on Saturday and shifted them to One Stop Crises Centre in Sheopur.

Madhvi Shakya, a police sub-inspector investigating the matter, said that the girl who was raped was so scared that she initially said she was only physically abused by her father.

“But once she got information that her father had been arrested on Monday, she opened up and shared her ordeal with counsellors and woman police personnel on Monday. The girl is still in a state of trauma and counsellors are trying to convince her to live a normal life,” Shakya said.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village of Bhind district, 402km north of Bhopal, late on Thursday.

The girl informed the police on Friday with the help of her mother.

“Police have registered an FIR against the father. The girl told the police that her father had been harassing her mother and her for a long time but on Thursday late night, he locked her in a room and raped her. After the incident, the father is absconding,” Bhind’s superintendent of police, Rudolf Alvares, said.

Police are looking for the accused.