e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP Police’s cyber cell arrests 6 for defrauding companies of export promotion benefit

MP Police’s cyber cell arrests 6 for defrauding companies of export promotion benefit

The cyber cell police said a few companies had complained that in Indore that their duty credit scrip (DCS), an export promotion benefit given by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) which can be used for payment of customs duty, were transferred to someone else by using digital signature.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:31 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hinjdustan Times,Bhopal
Scamsters fraudulently transferred duty credit scrip (DCS) of some companies to other companies in export-import business during the lockdown.
Scamsters fraudulently transferred duty credit scrip (DCS) of some companies to other companies in export-import business during the lockdown. (Representative Photo/Bloomberg)
         

The cyber cell of the Madhya Pradesh police in Indore on Sunday arrested six people for fraudulently transferring duty credit scrip (DCS) to different companies in export-import business during the lockdown.

The cyber cell police said they had received complaints from a few companies in Indore that their DCS, an export promotion benefit given by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) which can be used for payment of customs duty, have been transferred to someone else by using digital signature.

In the investigation police found that the fraud was executed by 12 agents of certain companies. Six of them have been arrested while six are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them, police said.

In the investigation police found that agents transferred DCS to 13 companies based in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Bareli in UP.

Jitendra Singh, superintendent of police of the cyber cell in Indore, said, “In September and October, directors of a pharma and automobile companies lodged complaints that their DCS worth Rs 2 crores were exploited by some other companies by using their digital signatures fraudulently.

“In the investigation, cyber cell police suspected the role of two Indore-based companies. Police arrested the directors of the companies Ashutosh Shrivastava, 36, Himanshu Jain, 42, Manoj Lunkad, 34, and Abhishek Thakur, 24, all residents of Indore,” said the SP.

“They confessed to the crime and said an agent Rajesh Jagtap, 52, a resident of Pune, used a digital signature of the complainant companies to sell the DCS to other companies. He came to know about the details of DCS through the website of DGFT. Jagtap transferred the commission in the accounts of the two Indore-based companies,” he added.

Jagtap was arrested from Pune. Singh said it was a big nexus and mainly being operated from Maharashtra.

“Many renowned companies purchased DCS issued to some other companies to save customs duties on import. We are investigating the matter to know the worth of customs duty was saved by these companies by using DCS,” said the SP.

The cyber cell police have sent notices to all the 13 companies which purchased DCS from the agent.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In