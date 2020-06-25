MP-Rajasthan border sealed in Morena as Dholpur reports spike in Covid cases

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:50 IST

Bhopal: The Morena district administration has sealed the Madhya Pradesh (MP)-Rajasthan border in the Chambal region after over 50 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases were reported in the past 72 hours.

The Morena district authorities have intensified screening at Allabeli checkpoint on the inter-state border and also barred people from entering the state from the neighbouring Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, which has been reporting a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

Morena district collector (DC) Priyanka Das said: “Every person entering MP from Rajasthan will be screened along with a verification of the Aadhaar card. Vegetable vendors and other hawkers often enter Morena from Dholpur district. They will undergo a medical examination and their swab samples will be collected.”

On the inter-state border, a team of doctors has been deployed to examine members of wedding processions from Rajasthan and those from the neighbouring desert state visiting their relatives in Morena district. Dholpur residents would be either barred from entry or quarantined, if they show any Covid-19 symptoms, the Morena district authorities said.

The doctors’ team has been empowered to give access to people entering the district from Rajasthan and their clearance would act as a pass.

DC Das held a meeting with public representatives on Wednesday evening.

“Dholpur has become a hotspot after 400 Covid-19 positive cases were reported. Dholpur district authorities have ordered the collection of swab samples of grocers and other shopkeepers. A lockdown has been clamped in the district’s marketplaces as well. Many vendors are trying to enter Morena because of the lockdown restrictions in Dholpur, which is leading to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in our district,” the DC said.

So far, Morena district has reported 214 Covid-19 positive cases, including 53 over the past three days, and a patient has also died.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also instructed Morena district authorities on Wednesday evening to keep a strict vigil amid a spike in Covid-19 positive cases and a looming threat from the Dholpur district.