MP: Tribal man allegedly dies by suicide in custody; four cops suspended

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police have suspended four of its personnel of the Pandhana town station in Khandwa district after a tribal man, arrested for alleged bike theft, died by suicide in custody on Friday night, officials said. (Representative Photo)

“The 32-year-old man was arrested for bike theft by Pandhana police of Khandwa on Friday. He was in the lock-up when he tore his blanket, made a noose, and hung himself from the rod of a window,” said Siddharth Bahuguna, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Khandwa.

Police said that the incident took place late on Friday night, following which he was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Pandhana town inspector Vikas Khinchi, sub-inspector Himal Damor, and constables Narayan and Anil have been suspended, and a judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, Bahuguna said.

Police said that during the interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing 18 bikes, and three stolen bikes were also recovered from him.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that he was tortured in custody to confess to the alleged crimes and later killed by the police.

“My husband was taken by police on August 21. He was tortured for three days. He was killed in police custody and later hanged to pass it off as a suicide. We want a first information report (FIR) against police personnel,” said the wife of the deceased.

Police said that force was deployed outside the hospital for security after a large number of people and tribal activists gathered outside to stage a protest.

Jai Tantya Bhil Tribal Youth Organisation has demanded financial assistance of Rs.1 crore to the family of the deceased and a fair probe into the matter.