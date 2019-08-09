Madhya Pradesh tribals freed from moneylenders’ debt

india

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Friday announced that the tribals who had browed money from private moneylenders will not have to return the outstanding amount.

Apart from this, he promised to give tribals a debit card through which they can get up to Rs 10,000.

The chief minister was speaking in Chhindwara, his home turf, on International Day of Indigenous People, where he also said that if the tribal’s have mortgaged valuables to the unlicensed moneylenders, the latter will have to return the same to the owner. The government wasn’t sure as to how much money was lent to these tribals.

The state is home to as many as 1.5 crore tribals living in 89 scheduled areas of the state’s 19 districts.

“In all 89 scheduled areas, these loans on tribal people will be waived off by August 15,” Nath announced.

The chief minister warned them that if someone operates without getting the license in scheduled areas, it would amount to a violation of the rules and the tribals would not repay this loan.

The Chief Minister also said that a debit card will be given to tribals so that they don’t have to borrow money. An amount of up to Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn from that.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that the name of Tribal Affairs Department will be changed to the Tribal Development Department.

In addition to this, he said those born in a tribal family will get 50 quintals of grain and in case of a death, 100 quintals grain will be provided.

Welcoming the announcement tribal leader and Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa said, “We had been raising the issue for a long time. Unlicensed moneylenders fleece and harass tribals like anything. At least the government has listened to tribal voice but it has to ensure effective implementation of the announcement too.”

BJP’s tribal leader Narendra Maravi said, “If the chief minister can ensure implementation of his announcement it will really benefit the tribals but given the track record of the government which didn’t waive loans of farmers and didn’t give unemployment allowance to youth it doesn’t look possible.”

