MSCB to auction pledged sugar to recover Bhima factory’s loan

PUNE The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) has published tender to auction pledged 53,831 quintal sugar for loan recovery from Bhima Co-operative Sugar factory based in Solapur district
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) has published tender to auction pledged 53,831 quintal sugar for loan recovery from Bhima Co-operative Sugar factory based in Solapur district.

MSCB is the apex bank of district co-operative banks in Maharashtra that provides loan.

As per the bank officials, the pledged sugar would be sold at Rs3,100 per quintal plus GST. Bidders would need to quote their rate by April 6. MPCB would recover Rs16.68 crore by the sale of pledged sugar.

Monday, March 28, 2022
