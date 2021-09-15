Much to learn from discussions in Parliament: PM Modi at launch of Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that if there is better behaviour and better debate in Parliament, then it will have a better connect with the people of India—an essential impetus for democracy to reach the grass root level.

Inaugurating the new Sansad TV that will replace the existing Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV, PM Modi said, “We always say that ‘content is king’ but in my experience content is connect. When you have better content, more people will get connected.”

“This applies to Parliament as well. Our Parliament is not just about politics but also policies. When we discuss issues or policies, there’s so much to learn. If there is better behaviour and better debate, common people can connect to proceedings of the Parliament. And if more people get connected, public representatives will get inspiration for better performance,” the Prime Minister said.

Backing the new integrated platform, Modi said, it will act as a new voice of parliamentary democracy.

“In these fast changing times, the role of media and TV channels are also changing quickly. Our parliamentary channels also required transformation. In its new avatar, Sansad TV will be on social media, apps and on the OTT platform. It will reach more people.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noted that the launch of the new Parliament channel coincides with the anniversary of Doordarshan. “Sansad TV will help the country to watch the entire democratic system from Parliament to panchayat. This will show the positive and inspiring work of our elected reps and make young people aware of our parliamentary work.”