'Much-needed relief': India on Saudi's police clearance exemption for visa

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to exempt Indian nationals from submitting Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to the country. The embassy said that the exemption will provide much-needed relief to over 2 million Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

"Embassy of India welcomes this announcement and thanks Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its decision to exempt Indian Nationals from submission of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). It will provide much needed relief to over 2 million strong Indian community in KSA," the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia tweeted.

A police clearance certificate is a document that Indian nationals, willing to go abroad for employment, residential status, or long-term visa, need to apply for if required by the visa process of the destination country. The document helps to detail the criminal record of the citizen.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced that the Kingdom will exempt Indian citizens from submitting a PCC for visa purposes, adding that the decision was taken as a part of efforts to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

"The PCC will no longer require Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their relations further. The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom," the statement read.

India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields.

