Mehbooba Mufti hits out, says people being killed despite repressive measures

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at the administration, saying people were being killed in the region despite repressive measures in name of security.

In a tweet, she said, “Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn’t lose his life. Unfortunate that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family.”

The tweet came a day after Kashmiri salesman Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was shot dead in Srinagar’s old city area. It was the second targeted killing in Srinagar in two days. On Sunday, 29-year-old police constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani was shot dead. Eleven civilians were killed in a spate of targeted killings in the region last month.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha was expected to chair a meeting of top army, police, paramilitary, and intelligence officers in Srinagar on Tuesday in the backdrop of the fresh killings.