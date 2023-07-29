Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Delhi's Nangloi; cops injured, vehicles vandalised

Chaos erupted in Delhi's Nangloi during the Muharram procession on Saturday after a group led by one of the organisers of the Tazia (Moharram) was denied permission to deviate from the designated route of the procession. Videos show the crowd stone pelting and causing damage to vehicles.

The situation escalated, leading to clashes with the police and resulting in nearly a dozen police personnel being injured in the line of duty. Several vehicles, including police vehicles, were damaged in the mayhem.

Videos show the crowd stone pelting and causing damage to vehicles. The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and to control the situation.

The deputy commissioner of police, Harendra Kumar Singh, said, “Around 10,000-15,000 people were carrying out 'tazia' processions, while some of the people from the procession turned unruly. They wanted to deviate from the routes decided by traffic police. When we tried to stop them, they started stone pelting, and in response, the police resorted to a lathi charge. Several police personnel were injured, and police vehicles were vandalized too.”

“The group was dispersed. No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is underway,” he added.

In preparation for the Muharram procession, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued traffic advisory aimed at regulating traffic flow in central and New Delhi areas. The advisory, which came into effect from Friday night until Saturday morning, covered 32 stretches in these regions. Additionally, the traffic authorities had diverted vehicles from 16 other points in central, New Delhi, and south Delhi to facilitate the smooth movement of Tazia processions.

Muharram procession: 4 electrocuted, nine injured Jharkhand's in Bokaro

Around four people died of electrocution when the Muharram procession touched an overhead high-tension wire in Khetko village under Petarbar police station limits in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6 am, left atleast 13 persons injured.

(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh)

