Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to attend Donald Trump's inauguration: Report

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani will attend United States President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC on January 20. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. (File photo)

The Indian industrialist, one of the richest people in the world, will have a prominent spot on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials, reported news agency ANI.

The power couple will arrive in the US capitol Washington DC on January 18. The festivities linked to the inaugural event will start on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

According to the report, Nita and Mukesh Ambani will attend a "candlelight dinner" with Donald Trump the night before the inauguration ceremony. Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance will also meet them.

The Inauguration Day will feature several high-profile attendees. The Indian business magnate and his wife Nita Ambani will be among the most prominent people to attend Donald Trump's event.

Apart from Mukesh and Nita Ambani, X billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg are among the business moguls who will attend the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.

The Ambanis will also attend a black-tie reception on Monday hosted by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia. His conglomerate is one of the biggest players in sectors like oil and gas, retail, telecommunication and entertainment.

Last year, celebrities and politicians from across the world attended Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding.

S Jaishankar to attend the event

The QUAD foreign ministers, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, will also attend the inauguration.

During the inauguration, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States.

With inputs from ANI