Viral video: Mukesh Ambani visits Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple with son Anant Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat with his youngest son, Anant Ambani. A video that surfaced on social media captures them entering and exiting the temple complex. A video of Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Dwarkadhish temple has gone viral. (Screengrab)

The clip was shared on a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, with the caption, “Mukesh Sir and Anant visited Dwarkadhish Temple to seek blessings.”

In the video, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani are seen entering the temple surrounded by several gun-carrying bodyguards.

Who wore what?

Mukesh Ambani was spotted in a white kurta and pyjama. His look was complete with a Nehru jacket. As for Anant Ambani, he chose a blue coloured kurta-payjama set with a multicoloured jacket.

Ambani family regularly visits temples and holy shrines across the country. Last year, too, the father-son duo visited the Dwarkadhish temple. They also offered prayers at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand in October 2024, along with Anant Ambani’s then-fiance Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani married Merchant in a lavish affair on July 12 last year. The grand wedding was followed by a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who blessed the newlyweds.

Take a look at the video of Mukesh and Anant Ambani here:

Mukesh Ambani and family:

Mukesh Ambani is married to Nita Ambani, philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. The couple has three children: Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

While Akash Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022, his twin sister Isha Ambani is a part of the executive leadership teams of multiple projects, including Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

The youngest, Anant Ambani, serves as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited. He has also established the Vantara Wildlife Preservation Project - a sanctuary that houses a variety of wildlife.

Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta and is blessed with two kids, Prithvi and Veda. Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal, heir to the Piramal Group, and has twin kids, Aadiya and Krishna. Anant Ambani tied the knot to Radhika Marchent.