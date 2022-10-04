Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain critical in ICU of Medanta Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain critical in ICU of Medanta Hospital

Updated on Oct 04, 2022 01:07 PM IST

Sharing the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's health update on Tuesday, Medanta hospital said Yadav is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.(HT )
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav continued to remain critical in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

Sharing the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s health update on Tuesday, the hospital said Yadav is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.

The veteran politician had been shifted to the critical care unit of the private hospital on Monday after his health condition deteriorated the night before.

The 82-year-old SP patriarch has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22. The Samajwadi Party in a tweet had earlier said that the health condition of the leader is stable. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came to the Gurugram hospital where his ailing father is admitted.

Several politicians across the political spectrum have enquired about the SP founder's health and have prayed for his recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Akhilesh to enquire about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition. Modi even assured him all possible assistance in the treatment. Several leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished Mulayam Singh Yadav a speedy recovery.

