Mulayam Singh Yadav's death 'irreparable loss', says Yogi; 3-day mourning in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced three days of state mourning following the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Calling the veteran politician's demise an “irreparable loss”, Yogi Adityanath said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

The office of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his son, announced that the last rites will be held at Saifai, Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav - who had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as India's defence minister - passed away on Monday at the age of 82 after a prolonged spell of illness. He was being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he was shifted to the intensive care unit last week.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a party statement was quoted saying “My respected father has passed away”.

Meanwhile, social media saw a deluge of tributes soon after the news of his death broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets paid tributes to the veteran politician. “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” he wrote.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest,” PM Modi added.

President Droupadi Murmu - in a statement - said: “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!”

