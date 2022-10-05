Mulayam still critical, put on life-saving drugs: Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is being administered with life-saving medication, a statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday said.

The 82-year-old former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was moved to the ICU on October 2 after his health condition deteriorated.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” read the hospital statement issued on Wednesday.

The health update was also tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Medanta hospital on Wednesday to enquire about Yadav’s health. He also met Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters later, Khattar said: “There is some improvement. But we cannot say that he is out of the ‘risk zone’. We will know more in a day or two.”

Soon after Yadav was shifted to the ICU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh regarding his father’s health and assured him of all possible assistance, people familiar with the matter said.

Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.