Samajwadi Party expects Akhilesh’s re-election in Mulayam’s presence

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is expecting its chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his party founder colleague Azam Khan to attend the national convention in Lucknow on September 28.

Akhilesh Yadav is all set to be re-elected the national president for the third time of the party founded by his father Mulayam in 1992.

If Mulayam attends it, then it will be the first time that Akhilesh assumes the party’s national presidentship in his father’s presence.

“We are expecting him and Azam saheb to turn up. And we hope both get well before the event. There’s a lot of time for them to recover till September 28,” said a senior party leader.

Akhilesh was elected the national president unanimously at the party’s emergency national convention on January 1, 2017, in the run-up to the 2017 UP assembly polls and amid the intensified Yadav family feud between him and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. While the convention replaced Mulayam with Akhilesh, it elected Mulayam as the chief patron of the party. Then, after losing power in the 2017 assembly polls, the SP re-elected Akhilesh to the post at its national convention on October 5, 2017.

On both occasions, Mulayam stayed away from the conventions because of the family feud.

“However, this time it is different. If health permits, he will attend the convention. There is no feud, Netaji is clearly and fully with Akhileshji,” said another leader aware of the developments in the party.

Azam khan had attended the Agra convention on October 5, 2917 that elected Akhilesh as party president for five years.

On Friday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav went to New Delhi to meet senior party leader Azam Khan. Apart from asking about his health, he also, it is believed, extended an invitation to him for the national convention.

Both Azam and Mulayam are in different Delhi hospitals recovering from their illnesses.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav announced that the party will hold its national and state conventions back-to-back on September 28 and 29 in Lucknow.