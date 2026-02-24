Multiple shots fired at car near Delhi's Kashmere Gate; spouse of Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘advocate’ in vehicle

Several rounds were fired at a car with five occupants in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate late on Tuesday, police said adding that one person sustained injuries. A man who claims to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate was in the car at the time of the incident. A police officer said that crime and forensics team has been called for inspection and CCTV footage is being obtained. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

Joint commissioner of police (central range) Madhur Verma who visited the spot confirmed the incident.

ALSO READ | Man ambushed, shot dead by three assailants outside Greater Noida home, incident caught on CCTV

According to an officer aware of the matter, the incident was reported around 10:30pm regarding multiple rounds being fired near ISBT Kashmere Gate. "When police reached the spot, they were informed that unidentified assailants fired several rounds at a car. One person had sustained injuries," the officer said.

The officer added that five men were in the car and a man identified as Sandeep who was sitting at the back sustained a bullet injury near his shoulder at the back. "A man who identified himself as Deepak Khatri said that he was an advocate and represents gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. His claims are, however, being verified" the officer said.

ALSO READ | On way back from marriage function, Delhi teenager shot dead by unidentified gunmen; probe on

Later, preliminary probe revealed that Deepak Khatri's wife Rajni Khatri is Bishnoi's lawyer and Sandeep works at an NGO. "The five people were sitting in a Ciaz when the assailants came and fired from behind," the officer said.

According to initial findings, three men came on a scooter and one of them fired, however, CCTV footage will bring more clarity.

"Statements of the occupants of the car and locals are being recorded. Crime and forensics team has been called for inspection and CCTV footage is being obtained," the officer said.

A case will be registered under relevant sections in due course, they said.