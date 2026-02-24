Man ambushed, shot dead by three assailants outside Greater Noida home, incident caught on CCTV

Three armed men on Tuesday chased a 24-year-old man and assaulted him before shooting him dead at Greater Noida’s Luksar village over an old rivalry. The victim, identified as Nitin, suffered critical gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A CCTV video of the murder, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the assailants chasing Nitin. The assailants pointed a firearm and fired at him.

“On Tuesday morning, when Nitin was going out for some work, a group of men confronted him over an old rivalry and fired at him,” said additional deputy police commissioner Sudhir Kumar. “As we came to know about the incident, a team rushed to the spot. The injured man was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.” Kumar said two people have been detained and efforts were underway to nab all the accused.

Also Read | Noida's delayed projects: 10 years on, homebuyers continue to wait for possession in WTC-backed projects

Police cited their investigation and said it revealed that Luksar resident Sachin and his accomplices allegedly fired at Nitin.

Arvind Kumar Verma, the station house officer of Greater Noida’s Ecotech-I police station, said that Nitin was involved in a firing incident in 2024, after which the opposing side lodged a complaint. "The recent incident is believed to be connected to that rivalry."

He said police were deployed in Luksar and added the law and order situation is under control. Verma said a case of murder was registered, and further investigation is underway.