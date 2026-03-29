Multiple victims filmed, minors included: 5 key updates in Goa sex scandal case

A sex scandal is Goa has left the state and nation in shock after a 20-year-old man was arrested for sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of girls, many of them minors. Soham Naik was arrested and booked for rape, circulation of obscene material, cheating, criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information Technology (IT) Act. (PTI)

As reported by HT earlier, Soham Naik was arrested and booked for rape, circulation of obscene material, cheating, criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

With the investigation underway, here's a look at some of the key updates from the case.