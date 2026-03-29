Multiple victims filmed, minors included: 5 key updates in Goa sex scandal case
A 20-year-old man was arrested for sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of girls, many of them minors.
A sex scandal is Goa has left the state and nation in shock after a 20-year-old man was arrested for sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of girls, many of them minors.
As reported by HT earlier, Soham Naik was arrested and booked for rape, circulation of obscene material, cheating, criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information Technology (IT) Act.
With the investigation underway, here's a look at some of the key updates from the case.
Goa sex scandal case | Five key updates
- Two sisters among victims - Police officials have stated that among the Naik's victims, two are sisters, of which, one is a minor. Both females have accused Naik of rape.
- Multiple victims - Investigators have also stated that Naik exploited multiple victims. While initial reports suggest the that the number of victims could range from anywhere between 15 to 30 girls, the Congress has alleged that Naik assaulted around 100 girls. "The number of victims exceeds 100. The accused had been perpetrating the crime for the last three years. This sex scandal is much bigger than what it is being made out to be," said Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar
- Four complaints received - Police have stated that as of now, four females have filed complaints against Naik, including his girlfriend. Officials have stated that attempts are underway to identify other potential victims.
- BJP distances itself from scandal - After Naik's arrest, it was revealed that he is the son Sushant Naik, who is a municipal councillor affiliated with the BJP. However, the BJP has sought distance from Naik and stated that he was not a member of the party. Talking to reporters in Curchorem, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar claimed Sushant Naik, the father of the accused, was not a party member. "Municipal council elections are not fought on party symbols," he said, adding that Sushant Naik was not even a primary member of the BJP. "The act (scandal) is shameful and in no way the BJP is supporting it. We are condemning the act," the former MP told reporters.
- Congress questions lack of action - Speaking to reporters, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar questioned why action had been taken against Naik almost three years later. "The accused turned 21 this week. It means he was involved in the crime since he was 17-18. The Curchorem police were initially reluctant to register the case and did so only after pressure from local residents. Why have Goa State Women's Commission, Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and state education department not swung into action as yet," he asked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More