‘Multiple victims’ in school shooting near Los Angeles: official

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:32 IST

California police were hunting for a gunman Thursday after a shooting broke out at a high school north of Los Angeles, with “multiple victims” confirmed.

“This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding,” the local sheriff’s department tweeted, as police swarmed the area in Santa Clarita, 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

“There are multiple victims injured in this shooting at Saugus High School,” the city of Santa Clarita tweeted. No details were immediately available on their condition.