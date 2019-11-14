e-paper
‘Multiple victims’ in school shooting near Los Angeles: official

world Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that deputies are responding to the high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that deputies are responding to the high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school. (AP)
         

California police were hunting for a gunman Thursday after a shooting broke out at a high school north of Los Angeles, with “multiple victims” confirmed.

“This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding,” the local sheriff’s department tweeted, as police swarmed the area in Santa Clarita, 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

“There are multiple victims injured in this shooting at Saugus High School,” the city of Santa Clarita tweeted. No details were immediately available on their condition.

I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
'You feel you are losing the match, but...': Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict 'rebuke', seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to 'spend night' with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life 'Iron Man' sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
