Mumbai 1 smart card for local trains, metro and buses: All you need to know

Mumbai travellers will now be able to access various modes of transport using a single card called the ‘Mumbai 1’ card. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the launch of the Mumbai 1 transport card, along with the addition of 238 air-conditioned (AC) trains to the suburban railway network. The new card will allow people to book tickets on different modes of transport in Mumbai.(HT Photo)

Introduced as part of new infrastructure upgrades, the Mumbai 1 card will allow passengers to access suburban rail travel, as well as book tickets on the Mumbai Metro, monorail, and public buses.

CM Fadnavis stated that the state government will soon roll out the card across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Features

With this card, passengers can book tickets through a software application already in use on Metro Rail Lines 1, 2A, and 7. The state government and Indian Railways are also working to integrate additional public transport modes.

According to the government, the ‘Mumbai 1’ card will be launched within a month.

Co-branded by the State Bank and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the card is prepaid and offers the following features:

Easy contactless payments with a tap-to-go feature and stored value usable across different stations

Chip protection for enhanced card security

Ability to book a single ticket from point A to point B across multiple modes of transport

Elimination of the need to stand in queues multiple times a day

In case the card is lost or damaged—physically or electronically—a replacement fee of ₹100 will be charged. The card’s validity will be printed on it at the time of issuance, and it will operate on a pay-as-you-go system.

Meanwhile, 238 air-conditioned (AC) local trains were also announced. These will gradually replace non-AC trains in two phases.