Mumbai: 25-year-old crushed to death by BEST bus after bike slips on SV Road

mumbai

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:17 IST

A woman (25), who was going to work on a two-wheeler, with her younger brother, died after the vehicle skidded off SV Road at Jogeshwari and she came under the wheels of a speeding Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BSET) bus on Tuesday morning.

Chelladurai Koilpillai (54), the BEST bus driver, was arrested by Mumbai Police for negligence and later released on bail.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 am near 24 Karat theater, SV Road, Jogeshwari.

The deceased has been identified as Femine Shaikh. Her younger brother Dilshad Mohammad Anish Shaikh (18) escaped with minor injuries.

“We live at Premnagar in Goregaon. My sister and I were going towards Jogeshwari, when a car driver suddenly applied the brake and because of which I lost control of my two-wheeler. The vehicle skidded off the road and my sister came under the wheels of a speeding BEST bus,” Shaikh told Oshiwara police station authorities in a statement.

Though the police rushed Femine to Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari (West), the authorities declared her brought dead on arrival.

“We have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, against the bus driver, and have arrested him. Later, the accused was released on bail,” said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.